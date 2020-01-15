David Thomas Evans Sells 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 930,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

