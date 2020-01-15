Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of Davita worth $45,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Davita by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 669,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,273. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.