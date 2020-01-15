DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DD3 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading on Wednesday. DD3 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDMX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in DD3 Acquisition by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 210,450 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DD3 Acquisition by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 503,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 207,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000.

About DD3 Acquisition

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

