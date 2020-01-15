DDKoin Price Hits $2.30 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. DDKoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $61,711.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00026514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

