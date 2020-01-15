DECENT (DCT) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,916.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, ChaoEX and Upbit. In the last week, DECENT has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bittrex, BCEX, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

