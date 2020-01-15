Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,278. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,011. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

