Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DCPH traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. 26,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Insiders have sold 295,133 shares of company stock worth $14,891,278 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $15,608,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

