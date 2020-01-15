Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

