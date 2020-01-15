DEEX Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $714,992.00 and $7,412.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042815 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000596 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

