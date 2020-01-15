Delaney Dennis R Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Delaney Dennis R reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. 2,003,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

