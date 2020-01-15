Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 417.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,860,000 after buying an additional 3,720,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,777.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 343,939 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $11,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,470.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 243,533 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7,632.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 190,197 shares during the period.

DK stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 1,615,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.