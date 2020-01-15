Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DLPH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

