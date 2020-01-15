Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,763,000 after buying an additional 577,994 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,285,000 after acquiring an additional 517,372 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.