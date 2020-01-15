Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,047. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

