Dempze Nancy E Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

BDX traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $277.30. 1,128,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $279.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

