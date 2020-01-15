Dempze Nancy E Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $202.23. 711,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

