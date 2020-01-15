Dempze Nancy E Sells 608 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in 3M by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

