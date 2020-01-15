Denarius (D) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,613.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $674,589.00 and $1,613.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,997,346 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

