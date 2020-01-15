Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 4,580

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,523.50 ($46.35).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN opened at GBX 3,916 ($51.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,859.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,404.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.