Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

SJR opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 114.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

