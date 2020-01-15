Desjardins Comments on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion.

