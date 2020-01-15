Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Acquires $22,600.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) CEO Harvey S. Kanter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 8,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90. Destination XL Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

