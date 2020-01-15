Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Acquires $10,355.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Anthony Gaeta purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,355.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 339,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,200. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

