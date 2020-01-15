Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRGDF. TD Securities lowered Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of DRGDF opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

