Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.69 ($51.96).

ETR HLE opened at €46.40 ($53.95) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

