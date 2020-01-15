Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

DBAN stock opened at €40.30 ($46.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of €40.95 ($47.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.16.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.