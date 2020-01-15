Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.28 ($42.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €34.09 ($39.63) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.24.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

