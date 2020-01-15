DeVault Achieves Market Cap of $21,097.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. DeVault has a market cap of $21,097.00 and $512.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

