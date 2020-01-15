DeVault Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $20,809.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038792 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004863 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

