DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,383,720.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00.

DXCM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.34. 947,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.13 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.