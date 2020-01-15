DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 279.91 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.54. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of $594.50 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

