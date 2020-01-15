Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Price Hits $11.44

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $211,219.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for $11.44 or 0.00130886 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,296 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

