Diamond Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,986.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002174 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,403,717 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

