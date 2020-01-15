Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 82,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

