DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.58 ($18.11).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €16.20 ($18.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.45 and its 200 day moving average is €12.50.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

