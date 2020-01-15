Digital Fantasy Sports 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

