Digital Gold Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $178,820.00 and approximately $10.76 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $50.34 or 0.00578248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

