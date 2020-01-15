DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,465,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,173,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 119,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,481. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

