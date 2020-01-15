Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $620.44 million, a PE ratio of 150.20 and a beta of 1.53. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $2,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 385.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 377,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

