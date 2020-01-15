Digitalcoin Trading 4,950.2% Higher Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3,297% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,043.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 4,950.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,639,993 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.