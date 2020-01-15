DigitalNote Market Capitalization Achieves $4.54 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $3,037.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00779001 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

