Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $29.78 million and $1.10 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,877,318 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.