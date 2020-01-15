Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $8,246.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00152895 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002889 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

