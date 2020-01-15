Digix Gold Token (DGX) One Day Volume Hits $159,285.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $159,285.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $50.56 or 0.00584780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,869 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

