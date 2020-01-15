DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Reaches $45.29 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $22.65 or 0.00262620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, AirSwap, OKEx and BigONE. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $987,079.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, AirSwap, Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, IDEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.