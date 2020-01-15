Dignity Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Dignity has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Dignity has a market capitalization of $503,048.00 and approximately $34,015.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

