Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $978,273.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $978,273.00 and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006684 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005779 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.