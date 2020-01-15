Dinero 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,850.00 and $6.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Dinero has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

