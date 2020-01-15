Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diploma to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,578.75 ($20.77).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of LON:DPLM traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,847 ($24.30). The stock had a trading volume of 349,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,679.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.77.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.