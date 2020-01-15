DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

